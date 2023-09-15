Northampton Saints v Doncaster Knights selected for television coverage

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The match, which will be shown on TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport – has also been rescheduled to Sunday, October 8.

It will be played at Saints’ home stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, with thousands likely to be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knights are currently competing in the Premiership Cup for the first time following a change in format which has seen Championship clubs entered into the competition for 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Franklins Gardens during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

They beat Cambridge 38-11 in their first pool game and take on London Scottish this weekend.

Further tests against Ealing Trailfinders (September 23), Bristol Bears (September 29) and Northampton await before the 2023/24 Championship season begins at home to Hartbury on 21 October.

Fans who already have a ticket for the Northampton game will be issued with a new one, Knights confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Knights Academy pair Will Metcalfe and Tom Parkin have joined the first team on development deals.

Scrum half Metcalfe and fly half Parkin both made their debuts in the Championship Cup last season, against London Scottish and Coventry respectively.

Director of Rugby Steve Boden said: “I think they’re a great example of how the Academy and the first team are closely connected.

“They also prove that even if you’re young, you can be good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad