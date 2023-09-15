Northampton Saints v Doncaster Knights selected for television coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match, which will be shown on TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport – has also been rescheduled to Sunday, October 8.
It will be played at Saints’ home stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, with thousands likely to be in attendance.
Knights are currently competing in the Premiership Cup for the first time following a change in format which has seen Championship clubs entered into the competition for 2023.
They beat Cambridge 38-11 in their first pool game and take on London Scottish this weekend.
Further tests against Ealing Trailfinders (September 23), Bristol Bears (September 29) and Northampton await before the 2023/24 Championship season begins at home to Hartbury on 21 October.
Fans who already have a ticket for the Northampton game will be issued with a new one, Knights confirmed.
Meanwhile, Knights Academy pair Will Metcalfe and Tom Parkin have joined the first team on development deals.
Scrum half Metcalfe and fly half Parkin both made their debuts in the Championship Cup last season, against London Scottish and Coventry respectively.
Director of Rugby Steve Boden said: “I think they’re a great example of how the Academy and the first team are closely connected.
“They also prove that even if you’re young, you can be good enough.
“They’ve not had it easy – they first came into the first team environment as 18-year-old young men and they’ve had some tough times through exposure to this level of rugby, but they’ve stuck in, and they’ve dug in, so now they’re starting to get their opportunity.”