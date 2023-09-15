News you can trust since 1925
Northampton Saints v Doncaster Knights selected for television coverage

Doncaster Knights’ Premiership Cup clash against Northampton Saints has been selected for television coverage.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
The match, which will be shown on TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport – has also been rescheduled to Sunday, October 8.

It will be played at Saints’ home stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, with thousands likely to be in attendance.

Knights are currently competing in the Premiership Cup for the first time following a change in format which has seen Championship clubs entered into the competition for 2023.

A general view of Franklins Gardens during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
A general view of Franklins Gardens during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
They beat Cambridge 38-11 in their first pool game and take on London Scottish this weekend.

Further tests against Ealing Trailfinders (September 23), Bristol Bears (September 29) and Northampton await before the 2023/24 Championship season begins at home to Hartbury on 21 October.

Fans who already have a ticket for the Northampton game will be issued with a new one, Knights confirmed.

Meanwhile, Knights Academy pair Will Metcalfe and Tom Parkin have joined the first team on development deals.

Scrum half Metcalfe and fly half Parkin both made their debuts in the Championship Cup last season, against London Scottish and Coventry respectively.

Director of Rugby Steve Boden said: “I think they’re a great example of how the Academy and the first team are closely connected.

“They also prove that even if you’re young, you can be good enough.

“They’ve not had it easy – they first came into the first team environment as 18-year-old young men and they’ve had some tough times through exposure to this level of rugby, but they’ve stuck in, and they’ve dug in, so now they’re starting to get their opportunity.”

