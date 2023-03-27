Newly crowned league champions Doncaster Demons to make history at Castle Park

The Demons clinched the Women's National Challenge 2 North East title a fortnight ago with a 13-12 victory over Hull Ionians, who inflicted their only defeat of the season in December.

On Sunday they host second-placed Sandal in what will be their first-ever game on the main pitch at Castle Park (2.30pm kick-off).

Demons manager and occasional player, Gemma French, said: “I am absolutely thrilled and blown away to be in the position we are in.

"The ladies have worked really hard to get here and deserve to showcase their rugby on the main stage at Castle Park.”

The Demons will compete in the fourth tier of English rugby next season after their league title success also secured promotion.

Gemma said: "Every member of the team is proud to pull on the shirt, play for each other and step out onto that pitch as one.

“The support for the Red Roses when they have played at Doncaster has always been outstanding and we hope that our players and supporters will enjoy the experience of such a big occasion.”

Doncaster beat Sandal 15-5 in the reverse fixture.

The club is always keen to welcome new players and holds training held every Wednesday from 7pm to 8.30pm at Castle Park.

Meanwhile, Knights will be hoping to pick up their first win in five when they take on London Scottish on Saturday.

Steve Boden’s men put in an improved performance at home to Coventry last weekend but still came up short as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 45-39 scoreline.

The Scottish exiles have just one win to their name this season and sit bottom of the RFU Championship.

They did Doncaster all the way earlier this term, however, when they lost by a single point at Castle Park in December.

Doncaster Phoenix will re-commence their season next Saturday when they play Scunthorpe in the brand-new Papa Johns Men’s Community Cup.