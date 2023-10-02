New weekly netball sessions for women launching in Doncaster this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first session will take place at The Dome on Tuesday, 17 October and is free to attend.

Laura Sydney, chairperson of the Doncaster and District Netball League, is behind the idea and says almost 50 people have already expressed an interest in attending.

She told The Free Press: "Hopefully netball will appeal to people who otherwise haven't found their niche.

"A lot of people don't like the gym, or swimming or running.

"Netball is fantastic, it's a team sport, it's really inclusive and you can have any fitness level. It really is for all people, all body shapes and levels of ability."

The sessions have been supported by a £500 grant from the Get Doncaster Moving campaign, which aims to help get more people in the city active.

Laura said: "We run a league on a Wednesday night but if you have not played netball for a while it's a big, daunting thing to come down and play a game.

"It's been in the back of my mind for ages to have a taster session for people who haven't played for many years, might be coming back from an injury, or might have moved to Doncaster and want to join a team."

Laura, who hopes to offer men’s sessions in future, said there is no pressure for people to sign up and commit long-term after attending.

The sessions will take place on Tuesday evenings from 8pm until 9pm and will cost £3 per person after week one.