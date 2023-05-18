Their clash had been scheduled for June but will now take place one month later at the Telford International Centre in Davies’s hometown.

Cunningham, from Woodlands, held both belts before his loss to Zolani Tete, who has since tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Iceman’ told The Free Press: “It’s finally over the line. It’s a big, big fight.

Jason Cunningham will be back in the ring this summer (photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

"It will be nice to get my strap back. All these titles he’s got, it’s purely because I signed with Queensberry (promotions).

“He’s got everything I had and I want it back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The much-anticipated domestic dust-up, which has been in the offing for months, could also serve as an eliminator for a world title shot.

Cunningham, who won the WBO International super-bantamweight belt in his comeback fight against former world title challenger Miguel Gonzalez in March, said: “I believe I should still have the European belt, there is no reason for that to have been taken off me.

"I never lose either belt in the ring so it would be nice to get them back. But I have accomplished those goals, for me it’s about pushing for that world title opportunity again.”

Cunningham had been on his way to the top level until his devastating knockout at the hands of Tete last July, which he hopes will be struck off his record following the conclusion of an investigation by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which governs boxing in the UK, said they have yet to hear of an outcome.

While that situation remains unclear, victory over Davies, one of the country’s most-fancied prospects, would likely put Cunningham back in the mix at world level.

At 33, it could be his last chance.

The challenge of Davies is not lost on Cunningham, who will be the underdog against the unbeaten 13-0 27-year-old despite his experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham (32-7) said: “He’s the only super-bantamweight I have boxed who’s taller than me. We’re both similar in stature and big for the weight. We can box and don’t mind having a fight.