More rugby success for Hill House School as they lift Yorkshire Cup

The Doncaster school’s under-16s side beat Ampleforth College 32-0 in the Yorkshire Cup final.
Hill House’s trophy cabinet is gleaming with silverware after the under-15s won the prestigious Natwest Bowl, a national competition, in March.
Hill House headmaster David Holland congratulated both sides on their performance in the county cup final.
He said: "The last 15 minutes of the game were amazing.
"The perseverance the Ampleforth boys showed in their desperation to score some points in a cup final on their own ground, and the resilience the Hill House boys displayed in defending their line, both of which came long after the result was clear, was as good an advert as possible for the character-building nature of rugby. Well done to all players on a super game.”