Meeting to discuss future of Adwick’s cricket ground

A spokesperson for ​Adwick-on-Dearne CC told the Free Press:​ “Whitley Hall Cricket Club are hoping to take over the derelict site and invest in refurbishment of the facilities, to allow cricket to be played there again.

“Adwick is a former Doncaster League club but has not played cricket since 2016. The team folded due to lack of players, being unable to compete in the then South Yorkshire Senior Cricket League in the 2017 season.

“Whitley currently play in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League and want to expand their playing opportunities, to accommodate their third team and also their women's side, which is a growing format of the game.”