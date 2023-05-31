Dan played for the likes of Leeds Tykes and Rotherham Titans before joining the force two years ago and now polices Doncaster city centre as a response officer.

He has also represented the police in rugby union at regional, national and international level.

How does rugby tackling criminals compare?

Doncaster cop Daniel Preston-Routledge (right) has gained international honours representing the police in rugby union.

"In terms of the physical side of the job the rugby elements definitely come in handy,” says Dan, aged 27.

"It’s a dangerous job, you use any way to protect yourself, colleagues and the public."

Leeds-based Dan, who was previously deployed in Thorne, began playing rugby aged eight.

He represented England as a schoolboy and again at university level while studying for a physical education degree at Leeds Beckett University between 2014 and 2017.

Dan Preston-Routledge in action against Saracens during his Leeds Tykes days. Picture: Allan McKenzie.

The second row played alongside England defence coach Kevin Sinfield during his brief spell in union while at Leeds Tykes, where he was also managed by Doncaster Knights head coach Steve Boden.

"Steve was good, he’s a very strict coach and very strong-talking,” adds Dan.

"The teams he’s been a part of have been quite successful, it speaks wonders for his coaching.”

So what made him want to give up professional rugby, a dream job for so many?

"I had a fair few injuries throughout my career, not just niggles, quite serious injuries with operations.

"It gives you a bad rugby CV. I thought ‘enough is enough’, I want to find a career potentially outside of rugby and applied during Covid.

"Rugby is a career but it’s a short one, you are always walking on eggshells.”

Why the police?

“It’s quite cliché but everybody joins the job because they want to take criminals off the streets and help vulnerable people and people like ourselves live happier lives.

“When you are a sports person you don’t want to be sat behind a desk.”

Dan found out about the force’s rugby team through a friend and following a trial game representing Yorkshire in his less natural position on the wing he was called up to represent England and more recently Great Britain.

Comparing the standard to semi-professional level, he adds: "It’s an amazing experience.