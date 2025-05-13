Maxi Hughes: Doncaster boxer fights 'one of his own fans' in lightweight match with Archie Sharp
Hughes, 35, takes on Archie Sharp, 30, at Doncaster Rovers' ground on May 23 - a rival who has kept an eye on him since the days he was IBO lightweight champion.
Doncaster's Hughes successfully defended that world title twice - including a win over Sheffield's Kid Galahad - before losing his crown in July, 2023.
Hughes hopes to get back on the title trail but needs to beat London-based Sharp this month to ensure that.
The away fighter seems remarkably chilled about his visit to South Yorkshire, on the Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann WBO World Lightweight undercard.
"I’m looking forward to going behind enemy lines, I’m really excited. It’s a great fight and it’s one I know I can win and look good doing so" said Sharp.
"It’s a big fight. I need fights like this to bring out the best in me.
"Hughes has told interviewers he’s a better boxer than me in all areas - that’s great, I love that, we will put that theory to the test very soon in front of his home city fans and we will see how it stands up" he said.
"I believe I’m better in a lot of areas, and I’ll show that on the night.
"Maxi is a great fighter and I am definitely a fan, especially of that run he has been on, but that run is going to stop now. It’s my time now."
Sharp, whose last fight was for the WBC International Super Featherweight title, has gone up in weight for the Hughes bout, on a show promoted by Sheffield's GBM Sports.
"The WBC Silver Lightweight title on the line here and that comes with a world title shot for the winner" he said.
"That’s a huge motivation. My name and Shakur Stevenson (WBC world lightweight champion who beat Doncaster's Josh Padley in February) have been linked for a while.
"So I go out and beat Maxi, and then we pick up where things left off between me and Shakur for the full title.
"I think myself and Maxi will be a real art of boxing match - hit and not get hit.
"And I just believe I do it better than Maxi. He’s very good at it, but I’m better.
"Going into his backyard and beating him at his own game will put me on the map and show I belong at world level.
"I’m looking for a showcase of boxing IQ. I’ve beaten elite amateurs who’ve gone on to the Olympics and done big things.
"I just haven’t had the right opponent to show those skills in the pros yet. Maxi is definitely the right opponent for that."
Terri Harper (Doncaster) 15 2 2 v Natalie Zimmermann (Germany) 13 0 0 lightweight
Maxi Hughes (Doncaster) 28 7 2 v Archie Sharp (Kent) 25 1 0 light
Tysie Gallagher (Luton) 9 2 0 v Ebonie Jones (Sheffield/Portsmouth) 6 0 1 super bantam
Ellie Hellewell (Rotherham) 6 0 0 v Stevi Levy (Norfolk) 13 3 0 feather
Reece Mould (Doncaster) 20 3 0 v Lewis Sylvester (Hull) 15 1 0 light
Jimmy Joe Flint (Doncaster) 15 2 2 v Haithem Laamouz (Malta) 20 2 0 super light
Taz Nadeem 5 0 0 (Rotherham) v Bahadur Karami 4 29 4 (Manchester/Iran) super middle
Edward Hardy 3 0 0 (Doncaster) v Darwing Martinez (Nicaragua) 8 30 2 feather
Joe Hayden 17 0 0 (Conisbrough) v Lewis Booth (Doncaster) 16 1 0 super welter.