Maiden Yorkshire Premier League title in Doncaster's grasp

Doncaster thumped mid-table Abbeydale 20-1 to open up a 21-point gap at the summit of the table with only two fixtures remaining.

Second-placed Pontefract 1 were missing several key personnel as they went down 14-9 at Harrogate to leave themselves a mountain to climb.

Third-placed Hallamshire's title defence is officially over after they lost 19-5 at Ferriby Hall - a result which also has ramifications in the relegation battle.

Doncaster's Millie Tomlinson. Picture: PSA

But we start at the top, where Doncaster's rout was ignited by world No.69 Asia Harris' lengthy four-game win over Dan Choudry and world No.56 Millie Tomlinson's rout of Ryan Spencer.

It was over in the blink of an eye thereafter as Doncaster's top three hit the 'beast mode' button.

Lewis Doughty, Toby Ponting and captain Joel Arscott all won in straight games to seal a massive victory in Donny's title charge.

Bottom placed Woodfield lost 16-7 at home to fifth-placed Dunnington.

It was all over early doors for Woodfield hosts when Sam Gibbon, Luke McFarland and Seif Heikal won for Dunnington's lower order.

Woodfield's all-star top two - England internationals George Parker and Declan James - reduced the margin of defeat though.