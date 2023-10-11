Lucy Randle-Bissell: Teenage cricketer from Doncaster selected for Northern Diamonds Academy
Lucy Randle-Bissell, aged 15, had already been a part of the Diamonds' Emerging Player Programme for promising young players and also plays for Doncaster Town Women's first XI.
Northern Diamonds are the domestic women's cricket team that represent the North East – made up of the best players from Northumberland, Durham and Yorkshire.
Joining their academy will give Hayfield School year 11 pupil Lucy access to elite coaching to help fulfil her potential.
"It’s quite an exciting time for her,” said dad Chris, who lives in Rossington.
"She just wants to play cricket all the time.”
Last month all-rounder Lucy got the chance to bowl at the England women’s team ahead of their One Day International match against Sri Lanka at Durham.
She has also represented Yorkshire and top-scored with 64 not-out in a T20 match against Lancashire this summer.
"It was a great experience for her,” said Chris.
"A lot of parents we talk to at Yorkshire say she will be on telly and will make it as a cricketer. You feel quite proud of that.”
Lucy began playing cricket aged eight after attending a training session at Doncaster Town Cricket Club with dad Chris and brother Sam, now 21, who both played the sport.
That began an evening ritual of playing in the family’s garden, with Lucy now clocking bowling speeds of up to 68mph, a pace which wouldn’t be out of place in women’s professional cricket.
“The coach at Durham tapped her on the shoulder and said ‘really great bowling’,” said Chris.