Learn more about girls rugby at free taster session in Thorne

Thornensians Lionesses

The session will take place at the club’s base at Church Balk in Thorne on Friday, November 19 at 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an opportunity to learn about girls rugby and talk to current players, parents and coaches. Free refreshments will be provided.

Thornensians Lionesses have formed an alliance with Wheatley Hills girls’ section and their under 15s recently got the season off to a winning start with a 31-17 victory against a team including players from Ripon, Rotherham, York and Old Brods. Macy Stanton was named girl of the game.