Kid Galahad breaks silence after Maxi Hughes defeat and discusses his next steps

The Sheffield fighter was on the wrong end of a close decision as he slipped to his second straight professional loss against Hughes last weekend, leaving his career up in the air.

Galahad and his team dispute the outcome of the bout, which saw Hughes awarded victory by majority decision.

Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad. Photo courtesy of Matthew Pover/Matchroom Boxing.

Had Galahad not been deducted a point in the tenth round for use of the head, the verdict would have been announced as a split decision draw.

"The referee was terrible,” said Galahad, who this time last year was preparing for the first defence of his IBF featherweight world title.

Galahad was repeatedly warned by referee Marcus McDonnell for various misdemeanours, but accused his opponent of being negative.

"Maxi has never been in an exciting fight,” he said.

"I tried to make a fight out of it but it was hard style-wise. How can I throw more if he’s just so negative? You don’t throw shots for no reason.

"Every time I got him in the corner he would hit and hold and the referee would split us up.

"The ref warned him how many times about holding.”

Galahad’s decorated career has seen him win titles at British, Commonwealth, European and world level, but his stock has fallen after two defeats in the last 12 months.

Where does the 32-year-old go from here?

"We’re going to see, I feel like I won that fight,” he said.

"I know Maxi knows I won that fight. I might try and get back out one more time this year.”

Is retirement a possibility, as was suggested by his trainer Dominic Ingle before the fight?

"No. I might not have got the decision but I definitely won.

"Did I look like I shouldn’t have been in the ring with him, or I was done? Not at all.”

Galahad previously lost to Hughes’s stablemate Josh Warrington, whose trainer Sean O’Hagan was again in the opposite corner on Saturday, on a split decision.

‘Kid G’ said: “When I boxed Warrington they said I was too negative but here I pressured him, outworked him and still didn’t get the decision.

