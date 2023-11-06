News you can trust since 1925
Kickboxing family from Doncaster celebrate eldest son's silver medal at his first World Championships

A rising kickboxing star from Doncaster won a silver medal at his first-ever World Championships event.
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
Sixteen-year-old Adrian Niknam, from Balby, was runner-up in the Boys’ 15-17 Boys Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring event at the World Championships in Orlando, Florida last month.

Doncaster College student Adrian’s mum Malgorzata also qualified for the event in the Women Veterans category but had to withdraw due to injury.

Malgorzata, a Polish national who works as an interpreter and translator, said: “I’m very proud of him.

Adrian Niknam (left) with his mum Malgorzata.Adrian Niknam (left) with his mum Malgorzata.
Adrian Niknam (left) with his mum Malgorzata.

"He put all his heart into it and had a obstructions along the way getting there, but eventually we did it.”

Malgorzata managed to get Adrian, who is half Iranian, a visa to travel to the USA at eight days’ notice after his application was initially rejected.

Adrian hopes to teach martial arts in future and is currently taking an instructor course.

Malgorzata said: “He’s so proud. Of course, he was aiming for gold but his final opponent was really mighty, really good.

"He’s really pleased with the silver and is continuing training aiming for gold in the next world championships, which will be in Portugal next year.”

Malgorzata also hopes to take part in the competition.

Kickboxing talent runs in the family with Adrian’s brother Dariush, aged seven, recently winning bronze in his first event after just one previous sparring session.

Woodfield Primary School pupil Dariush began training aged four. The family trains at the ACMAC Martial Arts school in Balby.

Malgorzata said: “I really love training with them, it makes us much closer as a family.

"We have common things to talk about and we often attend training and seminars together.”

