Kelly Clark will put her day job as people development and engagement manager at Keepmoat on hold later this month when she jets off to New Zealand to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

Kelly started powerlifting eight years ago on the advice of a gym instructor to help improve her arthritis and combat aches and pains.

She has since represented Britain at the World Powerlifting Championships in 2019, where she came fourth, and earned both bronze and silver medals with Team GB at the World Bench Press Championships in 2021.

Kelly has lost four stone since she started weightlifting.

Kelly, who can deadlift 132kg, was also crowned British Equipped Bench Press Champion in 2020 and All England Equipped Bench Press Champion earlier this year.

She said: “Lifting weights has done wonders for both my mental and physical health.

"What started out as some fun and seeing what I could achieve has enabled me to really believe in myself and be placed amongst some of the best in the country.

"To now have the same opportunity at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly is now four stone lighter than she was when she began weightlifting.

She said: “If someone had told me I would be this mobile, let alone competing in international competitions ten years ago, I would never have believed them.

"Meeting and competing with incredible people along the way has been a dream come true.”

Before taking up the sport Kelly’s arthritis got so bad she was left unable to close the boot of her car using her right arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a few months of training her mobility returned and the pain decreased dramatically enough to allow her to stop taking her prescribed medication for the problem.

Kelly, who is also a qualified life coach, said: “Powerlifting has helped me so much within my role in developing people professionally, as it gives you incredible focus and improves confidence, which are skills that you can pass on to others to inspire them to achieve their goals and overcome obstacles, like I did with my own health and fitness journey.”