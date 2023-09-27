Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dons did the city proud on Sunday when they ended their eight-year exile from rugby league's second tier and put Doncaster back on the map as a destination for the sport.

At the same time Bentley ARLFC Under-13s were struggling to assemble a team - and will likely now forfeit their season.

"We have gone from 22 players to six," said Sharni Turton, whose son Bradley plays for the team.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall celebrates promotion.

"The boys that are left really want to play but they haven't got enough numbers. The season shouldn't finish until November.

"We are trying to aim for next season now."

Ridgewood School pupil Bradley has been trying to convince his classmates to join the team so it doesn't have to fold.

He had never played rugby league before signing up last season - but hasn't looked back since.

Sharni's son Bradley celebrates with a man of the match award.

"It really helped him along massively from where he came from, having never even touched a rugby ball," said Sharni, who is now a matchday volunteer at Bentley ARLFC.

"Bradley used to be really quiet, he's not now! He's really good at encouraging all the boys on his team."

Bentley ARLFC's junior teams currently train at Bentley Road Recreation Ground on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm until 7pm.

Newcomers are always welcome and only need to bring a water bottle and boots or trainers.

"Come down, have a laugh and learn something new," said Sharni.

"You don't have to commit. You can come to as many training sessions as you need before deciding."