Josh Padley: boxing builder from Doncaster hoping for a shot at the big time

A boxing builder from Doncaster hopes his latest win can propel him from the construction site to the big time.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT

Josh Padley, who lives in Auckley, wakes up at 5am during the week to travel to work in York, where he slogs it out for nine hours rain or shine before training for two hours each evening at the Doncaster Boxing Academy in Wheatley.

Weekends are spent running, not resting, as the 27-year-old chases his dream of being a full-time professional.

Josh, who won the Central Area lightweight title earlier this month, said: “If you have the chance to do something you love and are really passionate about, and that’s the dream, you have got to go for it.

Josh Padley (left) is the new Central Area lightweight champion. Photo: Connor McMain - @mcmain_photos.
"You would kick yourself if not, being stuck on a building site.”

Former Armthorpe Academy pupil Josh has been boxing in the paid ranks since 2019, having started on the amateur circuit – where he won a national championship – aged 15.

He has 10 wins from his 10 fights as a professional but his primary income still comes from the building trade, which he has been employed in since leaving school.

Josh, who grew up in Armthorpe, added: “Fingers crossed a big opportunity comes in this year and we can capitalise on this latest win and turn myself into a full-time athlete.

"On the Monday after my fight I was up at 5am going off to a building site.”

Josh was previously represented by boxing management company MTK Global, which managed some of the industry’s biggest names including Tyson Fury.

The organisation ceased trading last year, however, after its founder, alleged drug cartel boss Daniel Kinahan, was sanctioned by the United States government.

Kinahan has no criminal convictions and has always denied any wrongdoing.

Without the backing of a major management or promotions company, Josh has to do it the hard way on the small-hall circuit.

But a big break could be close after he beat previously unbeaten Jimmy First to win the Central Area belt to cement his place at fifth in BoxRec’s UK rankings.

Josh said: “It definitely drives you more when you know there’s an opportunity to not have to go on a building site.

"It’s tough at the minute but if I keep my head down it will be worth it.”

