A rising golf star from Doncaster is set to turn professional after earning a spot on Europe’s biggest golf stage.

Kirk Bramwith’s Josh Berry qualified for the 2024 DP World Tour – the leading circuit in the world outside America’s PGA Tour – after finishing 15-under-par over six rounds at a qualifying event in Spain earlier this week.

That earned the 18-year-old, who is a member of Doncaster Golf Club, a T-17th finish at DP World Tour Q-school, with the top 25 players at the Infinitum Golf resort in Tarronga, Spain making the cut.

"Everybody is delighted with his success,” said Duncan Macphee, club secretary of Doncaster Golf Club, where Josh has been a member since he took up the sport aged nine.

Doncaster amateur Joshua Berry of England (amateur) plays his tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Five of the final stage of the DP World Tour's Qualifying School on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Golf on November 14, 2023 in Tarragona, Spain. (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

"He’s represented the club during his junior years with great distinction and the members all take great interest in his progress.”

Josh was the 2021 Yorkshire Amateur Champion and represented England as a junior.

He is ranked 136th in Europe after finishing third at the North of England Open Amateur Championship and at the English Men’s Amateur Championship earlier this summer.

Josh’s achievement comes in his first year after graduating from junior-level golf.

"He’s literally stepped right across the challenger tours right onto the main stage,” said Duncan.

“To achieve this much at such a young age, and to have looked at his progress over the years, one would hope he can progress to the very highest levels.

"We have taken great pride in his progress and we wish him all the best for the future.”