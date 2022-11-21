Son of Conisbrough Joe Hayden, a former semi-professional footballer who played for the likes of Maltby Main and Frickley Athletic before switching to the fight game under the guiding hand of Dave Allen, will be back in the ring on Saturday – just seven days on from his last outing.

Hayden made his professional debut in July and has already fought five times, picking up five wins along the way. His latest fight will be another learning exhibition against a well-travelled opponent in Bradford.

"I would probably say I’m the most active prospect in Britain,” the 23-year-old said.

Conisbrough's Joe Hayden beat Seamus Devlin last time out. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.

Welterweight Hayden’s rapid rise has also seen him spar Jack Catterall – arguably the best fighter in the division at present.

He impressed enough to be invited back as a twice-weekly sparring partner for Catterall ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against previously undisputed champion Josh Taylor next year.

Hayden said: “It’s worth a million fights getting sparring in like that and being around people like Jack, (Catterall's trainer) Jamie Moore and Aqib (Fiaz, a Matchroom Boxing-promoted prospect who also trains under Moore).

"Sparring Jack Catterall twice a week will be unbelievable.”

Hayden admitted his packed schedule in recent months means he’s barely had the chance to take stock of his progress.

He stopped for breath to watch England’s opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday before being put through his paces on Allen’s famous ‘patio of dreams’ in the cold and rain.

Hayden said: “If it wasn’t for Dave I probably wouldn’t be boxing anymore.

"We have a good crack. We see each other twice a day, I see him more than I see my missus so we have got to get along.

"We will be chatting and having a laugh then seconds later the pads are on.

"But we have a laugh in between rounds. His boxing brain is brilliant.”

Before Allen took former Saint Pius pupil Hayden under his wing he had just one amateur fight – and one loss – to his name.

After four fights together Haydn turned professional and hasn’t looked back.

