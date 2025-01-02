Joe Ford hails the Christmas commitment of Doncaster Knights players that led to 'complete performance'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Ford says the commitment shown by his players over the Christmas period was justified as Doncaster Knights closed 2024 with a convincing victory over Hartpury on Sunday.

Knights ran in six tries and but for the surprisingly errant kicking of Russell Bennett who failed to convert five of them, and a late converted try from their Gloucestershire opponents, would have won by more than the 38-22 scoreline.

Nevertheless it was a fifth victory in 10 games in the Championship and after the topsy-turvy nature of their campaign so far, it was a much-needed performance marker laid down by his players.

And head coach Ford paid tribute to them for their tough schedule over Christmas in the build-up to the game.

Doncaster Knights head coach Joe Ford (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“It’s the best job in the world but rugby players sacrifice a lot at Christmas,” said Ford, who knows other teams who played this weekend in the Championship only trained once last week.

“But our players came in Christmas Eve, and on another couple of days and it showed Sunday.

“The way we played against Hartpury, we were positive. It’s one of our more complete performances.”

Conversely after requiring his players to put in a regular training week over Christmas, Doncaster and the Championship now shuts down for three weeks.

RFU Championship Doncaster Knights v London Scottish. Joe Ford wants to get Doncaster Knights' gamebreakers like Jordan Olowofela on the ball more often (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Knights are not in action again until Saturday, January 18, when they travel to Coventry, the only other team in the Championship that have applied to the Rugby Football Union to be considered for promotion to the Premiership.

Coventry are in a much stronger position to act on that, though, sitting second on 34 points, 12 adrift of leaders Ealing Trailfinders. The Knights are seventh, some 20 points shy of top spot, with promotion not in anyone’s thoughts at the moment.

For Ford, he welcomes having this week off and returning to training next Monday as “the best opportunity to get everyone fit going into that Coventry game”.

When they do return, he wants to get the ball into the hands of his game-breakers more often.

Winger Jordan Olowofela scored two tries and made one, full-back Telusa Veainu scored one and had a hand in another against Hartpury.

“Jordan is incredible,” said Ford of the Hull-born 26-year-old.

“We spoke about Telusa, Maliq (Holden), Jordan, Roko (Semesa Rokoduguni) - that’s where our threats are so let’s get them on the ball more - they’re dangerous.”