Flint, who was born in Bentley but now lives in Armthorpe, will take on Halifax’s Joe Garside for the vacant Central Area super-lightweight belt at a sold-out Doncaster Dome on Saturday.

"It’s the first known belt in boxing,” said the 25-year-old.

"It puts you on the pathway for the English, British and so on. It would mean a great deal to win it.”

Jimmy Joe Flint.

Flint is friends with the current British super-lightweight champion, Dalton Smith, and added: "I have always said the British would be like a world title to me with the amount of good boxers around in this day and age.

“Me and Dalton were on the amateur circuit together as kids. He’s a great kid and I am sure he is going to be a world title holder.”

Flint suffered the only defeat of his 14-fight career when he fought Dom Hunt at the weight above for the Central Area welterweight title in 2021.

That fight went the distance with referee Steve Gray scoring the bout 98-93 in Hunt’s favour after 10 rounds.

Flint has won all three of his fights since then to rebuild his career and move to 12-1-1.

Now, he is ready to go to war to get what he wants against Garside, who has won all six of his professional fights.

Flint said: “I don’t know a lot about Joe, he’s an undefeated prospect but I just need to to be better at what I do than he is if he brings it.

"I have trained for 10 rounds so I’m willing to give it 10 rounds of whatever I have got. I’m willing to do whatever I have to do.”

More than 1,000 boxing fans will be at this weekend’s show as well-backed Flint headlines in his hometown for the first time.

He said: “It’s unbelievable, in my hometown in front of all my own people, it’s like a world title shot.

"It’s going to be great, I can’t wait.”