Davies was on the front foot from the first bell at the International Centre in Telford and sent a vociferous home crowd into raptures when he stopped Cunningham with a flurry of punches at the end of the first, forcing the referee to intervene.

'The Iceman' had been given a standing eight count moments earlier after stumbling.

He disputed the stoppage but was bloodied and dazed as Davies' punches rained down on him, pinned to the ropes with just two minutes and 46 seconds gone.

Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham at their weigh-in. Photo: Queensberry

Cunningham's WBO International super-bantamweight belt had been on the line along with the British and European belts he formerly held and Davies' WBC International title.

A world title shot could now be in waiting for the unbeaten Davies.

For Cunningham, the 33-year-old's boxing future now hangs in the balance following his eighth career defeat in his fortieth bout as a professional.

He told The Free Press this week the fight had been "make or break".

"It feels like the biggest fight of my career after everything that’s gone off," Cunningham said.

"I have got to look at it as if my career is on the line, it’s make or break.

"It needs a career-best performance from me.”

Speaking after the fight, Davies said: “Did I think it would be that early? Probably not.

"I knew I caught him hard and he was trying to hold on to me.”

On the stoppage, Davies added: “I feel like it was a good decision.