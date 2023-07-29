News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Jason Cunningham stopped in first round against Liam Davies in British and European title fight

Jason Cunningham was stopped in the first round of his British and European fight with Liam Davies.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jul 2023, 23:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 23:26 BST

Davies was on the front foot from the first bell at the International Centre in Telford and sent a vociferous home crowd into raptures when he stopped Cunningham with a flurry of punches at the end of the first, forcing the referee to intervene.

'The Iceman' had been given a standing eight count moments earlier after stumbling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He disputed the stoppage but was bloodied and dazed as Davies' punches rained down on him, pinned to the ropes with just two minutes and 46 seconds gone.

Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham at their weigh-in. Photo: QueensberryLiam Davies and Jason Cunningham at their weigh-in. Photo: Queensberry
Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham at their weigh-in. Photo: Queensberry
Most Popular

Cunningham's WBO International super-bantamweight belt had been on the line along with the British and European belts he formerly held and Davies' WBC International title.

A world title shot could now be in waiting for the unbeaten Davies.

For Cunningham, the 33-year-old's boxing future now hangs in the balance following his eighth career defeat in his fortieth bout as a professional.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told The Free Press this week the fight had been "make or break".

"It feels like the biggest fight of my career after everything that’s gone off," Cunningham said.

"I have got to look at it as if my career is on the line, it’s make or break.

"It needs a career-best performance from me.”

Speaking after the fight, Davies said: “Did I think it would be that early? Probably not.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I knew I caught him hard and he was trying to hold on to me.”

On the stoppage, Davies added: “I feel like it was a good decision.

"I feel like I’ve proved I’m the best. Tonight went perfect.”

Related topics:Jason Cunningham