The Woodlands Warrior is used to being written off by boxing’s fickle fraternity, having tasted defeat seven times in his 38-fight career.

Seven months ago he was brutally knocked out by Zolani Tete, who has since tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Tete’s team previously denied any wrongdoing but it is understood the bout, which brought to an end Cunningham’s seven-fight winning streak, will soon be declared a no-contest.

Jason Cunningham returns to the ring for the first time on Saturday since his defeat to Zolani Tete in July (photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

Cunningham still has some credibility to claw back when he takes on former world title contender Miguel Gonzalez for the vacant WBO International super bantamweight belt, which will give the winner a world ranking with that particular sanctioning body.

Cunningham said: “It’s been a long time coming.

"After the Tete fight I had a month off because I wasn’t very well but after that I dusted myself down and stopped feeling sorry for myself."

The 33-year-old former British and European champion added: "It’s time to put things right. This last half a year I’ve had people asking me if I’m retired, questioning what I have got left.

"There’s plenty left in the tank and I’m going to show that on Saturday night.”

Cunningham admitted he could have taken an easier path back than Gonzalez, who fought for the IBF world super flyweight title in 2019 and has 33 wins from 36 fights.

He said: “Gonazalez has been beaten by world champions but they have beaten him comfortably and stopped him.

"I need to be making the same statement on Saturday night.

"I want to put on a display so people say ‘Cunningham has got plenty left’.”

A win at the Telford International Centre this weekend would set up a blockbuster domestic fight later this year against Liam Davies, who now holds the British and European super featherweight belts.

That fight could also become a world title eliminator. But first Cunningham must bury those knockout demons, which can’t be chalked off.

He said: “The closest you can get is sparring and it’s all still there.

"We will find out on Saturday night but in my mind I’m not mentally weak.

"I’m more than confident I’ll be doing the job. Doubt has not even crept into my mind.”

Cunningham will hope to follow in the footsteps of his stablemate Jimmy Joe Flint on Saturday by bringing another title back to Stefy Bull’s gym in Conisbrough.

Flint stopped Joe Garside in the tenth round at a sold-out Doncaster Dome on Saturday night to lift the Central Area super lightweight title.

Cunningham said: “A lot of people had written Jimmy Joe off, just calling him a ticket-seller. He’s not, he’s shown massive, massive improvements.

"He deserved the win and I’m happy for him. He just needs to keep going now, success breeds success.

"He’s probably grown a lot in confidence from that fight. The next thing will be to look at English titles.”

Cunningham’s protégé, Ellie Hellewell, also secured her second professional win from as many fights on the undercard.

He declared himself pleased with her performance, adding: "I feel more nervous backstage for her than I would for myself.