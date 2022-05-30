Jason Cunningham lands Wembley Arena date against South African star Zolani Tete

Renaissance man Jason Cunningham will face the biggest test of his career when he goes up against South African superstar Zolani Tete later this summer.

Woodlands warrior Cunningham will defend his European super-bantamweight title against two-weight world champion Tete at Wembley Arena on July 2.

The 32-year-old beat the previously unbeaten French challenger Terry Le Couviour in the second defence of his EBU belt earlier this year.

Cunningham, 31-6 (7 KOs), who is now part of Frank Warren’s Queensberry team, is closing in on a world title fight after brilliant wins against Gamal Yafai and Brad Foster reignited his 10-year professional career.

Jason Cunningham. Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

His Commonwealth and IBF international super-bantamweight titles will also go on the line against Tete, 29-4 (22 KOs).

Tete has previously held world titles at bantamweight with the WBO and super-flyweight with the IBF.

He moved to super-bantamweight after a surprise defeat to John Riel Casimero in Birmingham in late 2019 and returned to the ring with a first round stoppage in Johannesburg in December.

Meanwhile, welterweight Jimmy Joe-Flint returned to the ring with a points victory over MJ Hall at the Magna Centre on Friday night to move his record onto 10-1-1 (2 KOs).

Super-flyweight prospect Connor Kelsall also stopped Mohammed Al Warith to move onto 5-0 (1 KO).

Featherweight Reece Mould secured a points victory over Josue Bendana at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night. His record stands at 15-1 (6 KOs).

