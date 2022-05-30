Jason Cunningham lands Wembley Arena date against South African star Zolani Tete

Woodlands warrior Cunningham will defend his European super-bantamweight title against two-weight world champion Tete at Wembley Arena on July 2.

The 32-year-old beat the previously unbeaten French challenger Terry Le Couviour in the second defence of his EBU belt earlier this year.

Cunningham, 31-6 (7 KOs), who is now part of Frank Warren’s Queensberry team, is closing in on a world title fight after brilliant wins against Gamal Yafai and Brad Foster reignited his 10-year professional career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Cunningham. Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

His Commonwealth and IBF international super-bantamweight titles will also go on the line against Tete, 29-4 (22 KOs).

Tete has previously held world titles at bantamweight with the WBO and super-flyweight with the IBF.

He moved to super-bantamweight after a surprise defeat to John Riel Casimero in Birmingham in late 2019 and returned to the ring with a first round stoppage in Johannesburg in December.

Meanwhile, welterweight Jimmy Joe-Flint returned to the ring with a points victory over MJ Hall at the Magna Centre on Friday night to move his record onto 10-1-1 (2 KOs).

Super-flyweight prospect Connor Kelsall also stopped Mohammed Al Warith to move onto 5-0 (1 KO).