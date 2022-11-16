Woodlands’ Cunningham will guide the career of undefeated national amateur champion Ellie Hellewell from Conisbrough while hoping to end his own professional boxing story on a high following his devastating knockout defeat to Zolani Tete in July.

Cunningham, now 33, will be able to keep a watchful eye on his protégé as she also trains at Stefy Bull’s gym.

"My career is not done but it’s coming towards the end and you always need something to fill it in,” he said.

Ellie Hellewell is the first fighter to be managed by Jason Cunningham.

"It’s given me a new lease of life, this is a new chapter. I want to see if I can do for my fighters what Stefy has done for me.”

Cunningham plans to focus his efforts on 22-year-old Hellewell, as well as his own training, before expanding his stable.

“It’s something I never had starting out, it was always hard, so if I can make it easier for her then I’m going to do everything I can to help her,” he added.

"I have high hopes she will follow in Terri Harper’s footsteps.”

Hellewell, who began boxing aged 15, will make her professional debut at the Magna Centre in Rotherham on 11 December.

She said: “I want to make a big mark on boxing, not just female boxing.

"It completes me as a person. Growing up there’s always been a missing piece to the puzzle. I have always wanted a passion and to fulfil my dreams.”

Hellewell balances training with full-time work converting vans but has reduced her hours to focus on next month’s debut.

She said: “I’m not really bothered about buying nice things because it will come in time.”

And what of Cunningham, who admits he is now in the twilight of his career?

“I want to put things right,” he said.

"There’s no disgrace in losing to someone like Tete. I have been on that much of a high these last couple of years that it was an even bigger blow.

"It’s just about getting the biggest possible fights I can in the remainder of my career.”