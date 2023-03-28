The Iceman beat Chilean Miguel Gonzalez via unanimous decision to take home the WBO International super bantamweight belt at the International Centre in Telford on Saturday.

His 32nd career win will also earn him a spot back among the best-ranked fighters in his division after he dropped out of the world rankings following July’s defeat to Zolani Tete.

Tete has since tested postive for a performance-enhancing drug and his win over Cunningham is expected to be chalked off.

WBO International super bantamweight champion Jason Cunningham.

Cunningham said: “It was comfortable. He (Gonzalez) has fought for world titles before, it was a decent fight on paper but there’s levels to it.

"I showed I’m a level higher. I thought I won pretty much every round and could have had him out of there at certain points.”

After a cagey start Cunningham became more dominant as the 10-round contest wore on and enjoyed his best success in rounds 7 and 8, when Gonzalez appeared to be momentarily troubled.

Cunningham said: “I had to shake a bit of rust off but I was fine.

"I was laser-focused as soon as my hands started getting wrapped, I was zoned in. My career has by in a second so I have just got to enjoy every second.”

Woodlands’ Cunningham boasted a height advantage of almost four inches over his opponent, who previously campaigned at super flyweight.

But Gonzalez was no dummy, underlined by his 33 career wins, while his three defeats had all been to world champions.

Cunningham, who emerged unscathed, said: "I just knew I had more than enough.

"I know what I’m capable of, I had that (Liam) Davies carrot dangling and I wanted to take the strap back and become a champion again.”

A blockbuster domestic fight against Davies back at the International Centre now looks set to take place in June.

On the line in that clash will be Davies’ British and European super featherweight belts, which previously belonged to Cunningham.

He said: “He is a higher calibre opponent. It’s going to be a good fight and one I’m excited about.