Jake Goodwin: Meet the latest Doncaster boxer gunning for glory in the ring

Starting out in boxing in Lindholme aged nine and now undefeated in his six bouts (6-0) since joining the professional ranks two years ago, super-welterweight Goodwin steps into the ring for his seventh fight at Lightwaves in Wakefield this Saturday when he meets Liverpool’s James McCarthy.

"All fights are important,” says the former Ash Hill Academy pupil, adding “I'm still early in my career gaining experience in the sport and building a fan base.

"I hope that by the end of 2023 I'll have won nine bouts so I can compete for regional titles in 2024. For the moment I’m in what’s called ‘small-hall boxing- and, like all other boxers, I face the ongoing challenge of selling tickets as a ‘home boxer’. That’s how the game works. I’m doing quite well largely owing to a strong presence on various social media.”

Doncaster brawler Jake Goodwin. Photo: ItsCampLife

Managed by Steve Wood of VIP promotions and formerly coached by Wayne Woods, 25-year-old southpaw Goodwin now trains in Leeds twice a day, five days a week.

"I fit training around full-time work as a marketing executive with one of my sponsors DNEL,” he says.

"Like most professional athletes, I'm always on the lookout for that lucrative sponsorship deal to allow me to concentrate exclusively on my boxing career.”

Goodwin has a degree in physical education from Leeds Becket University and won two national boxing titles while he was a student.

"I’m quite a sportaholic, always trying something new,” admits Goodwin.

"I relax by playing golf. But boxing is my absolute priority. I love training, especially when I see my skills improving.

"It sounds a cliché, but our boxing community is one big family, everyone supports each other and because we all know how hard the sport is we love to see each boxer making progress.

