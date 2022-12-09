Officials at Town Moor have called a 9.30am inspection with temperatures set to drop to -3C overnight, with a high of 2C during racing.

The current going is Good and we have previewed the pick of the action.

The highlight on Saturday’s card is the £40,000 G2 December Novices’ Chase (12.55pm) which has attracted eight runners for the three-mile event. Autonomous Cloud has to be towards the top of the shortlist having finished second at Worcester in October on chasing debut. Only beaten by a neck, that was a good effort first time out over the larger obstacles and he looks a leading player.

Photo by Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images

Big Difference has been highly tried over fences and has only won twice from 22 starts in this sphere. Gentleman At Arms was a brilliant second in a Grade One over hurdles at Aintree last term, but he has struggled in two big handicaps so far this year. Connections have now decided to tackle chasing and he is undoubtedly an interesting runner.

Jet Plane is another of interest as he took a big step forward on his second start over fences when scoring by 24 lengths at Hereford last month. Loughderg Rocco lost nothing in defeat when running the classy Gelino Bello close on his chasing debut at Wetherby in October and he commands tons of respect based on that runner-up effort if he is able to back that up.

Mahler Mission was a well-beaten second at Cheltenham on his chasing debut, but is a Graded winner over timber, whilst Restandbethankful and the unxposed Bellatrixsa complete the eight runners.

The £35,000 Listed Summit Juvenile Hurdle over two miles is another interesting race at 1.30pm. Irish raider Nusret is a fascinating runner for Joseph O’Brien having bolted up at Punchestown on his debut over timber. Rated 89 on the Flat, he is a classy recruit to flights and is declared for Cheltenham and Doncaster with connections clearly on weather watch.

Former Aidan O’Brien-trained inmate Scriptwriter has made the perfect start for new trainer Milton Harris with two wins in as many starts. The three-year-old is also doubly entered across Cheltenham and Doncaster and impressed with the manner of his win in a Graded event at Cheltenham last time out. Harris also saddles Polyphonic who was third on hurdling debut at Leicester last month.

Trojan Horse was a good winner at Fontwell last month on his second start over hurdles and is respected. Mr Freedom has already run six times over timber, winning on three of those occasions. He ran out at Wetherby in Listed company in October, before filling fifth behind Scriptwriter at Cheltenham.

Medyaf is also doubly entered at Cheltenham and Doncaster. He impressed in Listed company at Wetherby in October with a ready win, but does have 10 lengths to make up with Scriptwriter having filled fourth behind that rival last time out. I Have A Voice won by 28 lengths at Southwell last time out and is respected along with The Churchill Lad and Planet Legend who completes the nine runners.

Doncaster selections

11.45am Fruit N Nut

12.20pm Rae Des Champs

12.55pm Mahler Mission

1.30pm Scriptwriter

2.05pm Marown

2.40pm Maninsane

