The 28-year-old, from Woodlands, will take on Bradford’s Hamed Ghaz for the vacant WBA and English lightweight titles at the Magna Centre in Rotherham on Friday, 10 February.

Mould admitted his career has stalled since his 2021 defeat to Leigh Wood for the British featherweight crown, which remains the only blemish on his professional record.

"If I didn’t win I would probably call it a day,” he said.

Doncaster's Reece Mould boxing at the Leeds Arena in 2019.

"It is a must-win fight, but I like that pressure on myself.”

Mould has won 16 fights since making his professional debut in 2016 and previously held the English featherweight title.

He impressed against Wood in the early rounds before being stopped in the ninth, having been floored three times.

Still, speaking after their fight, Wood, who has since established himself as one of the biggest names in the featherweight division, said of Mould: “I believe he’s above British title level already.”

Woodlands' Mould is the stablemate of two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington. Photo: Mark Robinson via Matchroom Boxing.

Mould said: “He came into the dressing room and said ‘get back on it and I believe you will go all the way’.

“Ben Davison (Wood’s trainer) said the same.”

Ghaz has won all 18 of his professional fights to date but has only fought two opponents with a winning record.

Mould, who is trained by Sean O’Haganin in Leeds alongside two-time world champion Josh Warrington and Rossington’s IBO lightweight king Maxi Hughes, said: “I’m not disrespecting Hamed Ghaz but the level where I think I’m at and people tell me I’m at isn’t his level.

"All my best performances have come when I’m under a lot of pressure.”

While Mould still has plenty of years potentially left in him, he does have a family to consider when thinking about the future.

He and his partner Harriet have two daughters together – three-year-old Nellie and Nancie, who is seven months old – and the prospect of working for his dad plastering is considered more appealing than the small-hall circuit.

Mould said: "I’m missing out on so much, we haven’t been on holiday in four years because when you haven’t got a belt you could get a call at six weeks’ notice.