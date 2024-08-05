Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indian Premier League star Harpreet Singh Bhatia was in sensational form as Doncaster Town booked their place in the ECB National Club T20 regional finals.

Bhatia, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, smashed 109 not out in just 57 balls in Town’s convincing 74-run win over Lincolnshire outfit Woodhall Spa in Sunday’s area semi-final at the Eco-Power Oval.

The classy left-hander then top scored with 43 in the area final as Town eased past Cuckney’s total of 123-9 with six overs and six wickets to spare.

Doncaster will now join seven other area winners from across the country in the final qualifying stage – to be played at two venues – to determine the two finalists.

Doncaster Town celebrate victory in the Vitality Club T20 regional final. Picture: Doncaster Town CC - Facebook

Town’s imposing total of 180-2, in a game reduced to 18 overs-a-side, always looked out of reach for Woodhall Spa who collapsed to 106 all out. Sri Lankan spinner Harsha Rajapaksha claimed 3-3 and George Cowan took 3-18.

Nottinghamshire side Cuckney were expected to provide much stiffer opposition in the final.

But an outstanding bowling and fielding effort – which saw Rajapaksha, Curtis Free and captain James Dobson each collect two wickets apiece – and then the calmness of Bhatia at the crease saw Town make light work of victory.

Town qualified to represent the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League after beating Appleby Frodingham and Treeton in the group stage before seeing off Wakefield Thornes in the semi-final and then Sheffield Collegiate in the final.