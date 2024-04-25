Intrepid Doncaster mums set to take on the world in gruelling challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The difference between Natalie Howcroft and Nicola Henderson, and most other women, is that the friends have recently become world-level athletes in one of the most punishing sports imaginable.
And in June they will compete as a two-woman team in a World Championship in the endurance fitness race, Hyrox.
They face the most intense challenge of their lives against the planet's best in their age group.
It will take them to new levels of exhaustion.
So who are Natalie and Nicola - and why do they put themselves through this?
Natalie is a 44-year-old, mother-of-two who lives in Bawtry.
Brought up in Doncaster, she went to Hall Cross Comprehensive. She is now a small business owner.
Former Sheffield High School pupil Nicola, now 46, is a mother of two who lives in Tickhill.
Brought up in Sheffield, she is now a personal trainer and runs Walkers Nurseries 'bootcamps,' in Blaxton, Doncaster.
Both have sporty pasts, Natalie liked running, while Nicola was a swimmer.
But when Nicola tried her hand at Hyrox, everything changed.
She won her first event in January 2022 in Manchester, qualifying for the World Championships in Las Vegas, but couldn't attend because of work and family commitments.
Her success at getting to that level inspired Natalie, though.
"We are very good friends. Our love for fitness and competing brought us together.
"We started training together and competed in our first event as double competitors in Glasgow last year, where we came fifth out of 83 in our age group.
"We qualified for the World Championships in Manchester (May.)
"Nic was poorly during the event but we managed to get through to the end.
"We didn’t place very well. But we were just happy to be there and experience the weekend.
"In October, in Dublin, we came fourth out of 78, our best result yet, missing the podium by seconds.
"We came fifth out of 209 in Manchester in January, qualifying for the Hyrox World Championships in Nice (June 7-9.")
What goals are they trying to achieve?
"We are striving to beat our best time and we're training six days a week to try and ensure that," said Natalie.
The odds are against a podium finish, she admits.
"We will be up against some stiff competition. It would be nice to be up there, but just to be going to the Worlds is an amazing experience
"We will certainly give it a good go...you ever know!"
The women train at CrossFit Retford, trying to increase strength and endurance levels.
"Our coaches Ben Norbury and Rosie Paling are super-supportive of our training and kindly offered to sponsor our trip to Nice.
"Without their support, this would have been difficult."
What is it like taking part in this ruthless competition?
"The best bits are that it allows us to travel, and meet new people, we are both judges, now, too.
"Seeing our results makes all the hard training worth it," says Natalie.
"The worst side is trying to get through the first half of the race - it is very intense.
"Generally, it is a good all rounder, compared to other sports - it is a good all-rounder."
What is Hyrox?
It is described as a global fitness race. Participants around the world compete in a single format.
It features a mix of eight 1km runs alternating with eight different workouts: SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges, and Wall Balls.
The running course leads around the 'workout stations' in large indoor venues.
The Nice tournament features a cash prize for the world's top 15 men and top 15 women.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.