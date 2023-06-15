News you can trust since 1925
In-form Doncaster Town and Tickhill set for derby clash

Doncaster Town and Tickhill both go into Saturday’s derby clash at Town Fields (noon) in good form.
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:46 BST

Tickhill lie second in the YCSPL Premier Division and their only league defeat so far this season came at the hands of leaders Sheffield Collegiate.

Town, meanwhile, moved up to fourth in the table with a resounding 215-run win at home to Hallam last weekend.

Tickhill were also comprehensive winners against Whitley Hall at Alderson Drive on Saturday.

Caleb Jewell. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty ImagesCaleb Jewell. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images
Caleb Jewell. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images
The visitors elected to bat first but an excellent spell from Imran Khan (6-42) reduced them to 93-7. Sam Woodcock (40) provided some respectability but 159 all out was nowhere near enough.

James Stuart (53 not out) and Ross Diver (69) put on 114 for the first wicket and the hosts raced home by nine wickets in the 29th over.

Australia A international Caleb Jewell continued his majestic form with the bat for Doncaster in their comfortable victory against Hallam.

Jewell struck a brilliant 132 off 141 balls and was supported by Jaden Fell (46) and skipper James Ward (38) as Town posted a daunting 280-8.

James Dobson then took 6-14 as Hallam were skittled for just 65.

Elsewhere, Conisbrough remain rooted to the foot of the Championship following a seven wicket defeat to Sprotbrough. Sadrian Ward took 5-41 to help bowl out Conisbrough for 80.

Division Two leaders Warmsworth maintained their unbeaten record with a five wicket win over Thorpe Hesley & High Green.

