In-form Doncaster too hot to handle for Oldham

Richard Horne’s men have put an unconvincing first half of the season behind them to notch successive wins against Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Cornwall and Oldham.

Four of those victories have come on the road due to the unavailability of the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster remain fifth in the table but trail second-placed North Wales Crusaders by just two points as the leading teams continue to jostle for an advantage in the end-of-season play-offs.

Ben Johnston was instrumental in the win at Oldham.

The Dons ran in no fewer than 11 tries on their way to their latest victory.

Ben Johnston (2), Leon Ruan (2), Aaron Ollett-Hobson (2), Sam Smeaton, Loui McConnell, Dave Petersen, Jason Tali and Alex Holdstock all got on the trysheet, while Connor Robinson kicked 10 conversions.

Doncaster led 46-0 at half time but their dominance was briefly checked when Petersen was sin-binned for a high tackle and the hosts reduced the deficit with two converted scores.

Bottom side West Wales Raiders are the visitors to the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, July 31, when the Dons return to action.

Meanwhile, Ben Cockayne has left Doncaster to become assistant coach at Championship side York City Knights.

Cockayne, 38, started his professional career with the Dons in 2005 and returned for a second spell last year.