In-form Doncaster Knights face stern test in Jersey

Jack Spittle is upended against Jersey earlier in the season. Picture: Tony Johnson

Knights enjoyed a few extra days off over the festive period after their New Year’s Day game at home to Bedford Blues was postponed due to Covid.

Steve Boden’s side have won eight of their last nine games but are in for a big test at the Stade Santander International on Saturday against third-placed Jersey.

About the opposition

Jersey were known as the Jersey Rugby Football Club until the start of the 2016/17 season when they changed their name to the Jersey Reds.

Stade Santander International is located within walking distance of Jersey Airport.

Head-to-head

Knights were nilled, 27-0, in a match to forget in October, 2019.

Since then the last three meetings have gone in favour of the Knights.

Earlier this season Doncaster won a close contest 27-24 at Castle Park.

Last time out

Boths sides were last in action on Boxing Day. Knights won 39-19 at bottom side London Scottish, while Jersey went down 28-19 at Bedford.

Danger men

Hooker Eoghan Clarke is the Championship’s equal top try-scorer with ten scores to his name, failing to dot down in just one game this season.

Back row Guy Thomson has also scored six tries in 11 games and hooker Antonio Harris has scored four.

Knights must therefore be wary of the hooker or a back row peeling off to score from the set piece.

Verdict

Jersey will be very keen to avenge their slim defeat at Castle Park in October so this promises to be a real test of Knights’ credentials.

The Reds are two points below Doncaster with a game in hand. Both sides have lost three times this season.