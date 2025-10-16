'If all goes to plan' - Doncaster darts legend Dennis Priestley makes exciting Beau Greaves prediction

Doncaster's Beau Greaves. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Former world darts champion Dennis Priestley sees no reason why his fellow Doncaster thrower Beau Greaves cannot win the PDC World Championships.

Mexborough's Priestley was world champ in both 1991 and 1994 but sees buckets of potential in Greaves, who is just 21 and is capturing plenty of attention right now. Earlier this week Greaves toppled teen sensation, and reigning PDC world champion, Luke Littler in the semi-finals of the World Youth Championships. That came hot on the heels of her qualifying for a tour card for 2026 and 2027.

Greaves has won the last three WDF women's world titles at the Lakeside but many now expect her to be a regular at the PDC's extravaganza at Ally Pally.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest darts odds, Priestley believes Greaves can go a long way in the sport: "Anyone that averages over 100 regularly can win any tournament including the World Darts Championship – and Beau Greaves is doing that.

"She looks to have a great temperament that is better than 99 per cent of the men on the tour which can be an advantage.

"So it’s early in her career but she is one to watch, she has certainly raised eyebrows in beating Luke Littler. If all goes to plan she could be a real contender going forwards. If she ever wants any advice I’d be happy to give her my thoughts."