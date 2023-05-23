How you can help bring beach volleyball and football courts to Doncaster

But Doncaster – although far from a natural destination for the sport – could soon boast its own courts as a heatwave hits Britain.

Doncaster Miners Volleyball Club is trying to raise £10,000 to build two beach volleyball pitches at Campsmount Academy in Norton this summer.

Beach football could also be played at the facility, which it is hoped could be built in just 72 hours.

Agnieszka Swistowska, chairwoman of Doncaster Miners, said: “We would like to bring beach volleyball to South Yorkshire and bring it to the people who don’t know the sport, to show them it’s not only a sport, it’s a very nice way to spend your time and keep fit.

“It is like a therapy session for a lot of people who play regularly and we would love to spread this across the region."

Almost £2,000 has already been raised to pay for the project.

There are currently no beach volleyball courts in South Yorkshire, with the nearest facilities located in Bridlington and Loughborough.

The total cost of the building work is estimated to hit £30,000, but £10,000 would be enough to open the courts and begin offering sessions to people of all ages and abilities.

Agnieszka hopes to raise funds towards the project through offering taster classes in the coming weeks and months.

She said: “As much as possible we will be applying for grants but you never know if you are going to get them.

"Just to start building we would need £10,000.”

A whopping 200 tonnes of sand will be needed for the full-sized courts.

Agnieszka said: “We would love to be able to start building this summer and use it this summer. We are planning to organise some tournaments and some beach football.

"The plan is to use it for multiple disciplines.”

Glasgow-based construction training centre GoldCast Academy has offered to build the courts for free.

Agnieszka added: "We would like to hit £10,000 by July.

"Even a small contribution means we will be one step closer to getting Doncaster and South Yorkshire out and about and moving.”

To contribute to the fundraiser click HERE.