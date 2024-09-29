Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s Terri Harper has become a history-maker.

Her triumph over Rhiannon Dixon in Sheffield brought her the WBO lightweight world title and the accolade of being a three-weight division world champion – the first British woman to scale those heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest had been “the last roll of the dice” she said… but with her career on the line, her victory on Saturday silenced her critics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her long-term advocate Stefy Bull summed it up: “Three world titles won from three reigning world champions.

“This one is dedicated to all the doubters.”

After dethroning Dixon at the Community Arena, the boxer said: “For me, this was the best performance of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have become a new fighter mentally and physically – a massive thanks to my team.”

The Denaby Main-born fighter admitted she had to “dig deep” at times against the reigning champion.

Terri Harper catches Rhiannon Dixon cleanly. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Main trainer Paul Durose signaled: “This is Terry 2.0. You are going to see miles more better things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harper had been strong in the early rounds, however Rhiannon, trained by former world champion Anthony Crolla, worked her way back into the reckoning.

Dixon started flagging though and Terri, far more comfortable at lightweight, used her experience and energy levels to pocket the final few rounds.

Judges Marta Lesznera and Antonio Marogna scored the bout 93-97, Michael Alexander scored the bout 94-96.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Harper celebrates with her team including Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes, right. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom promoter, described Terri’s triple belt grab as a “massive, massive achievement” pointing out she is still only 27 years old.

“She has made history and now she is on the brink of some massive fights.”

In the chief support, Liverpool’s Peter McGrail moved to 10-1, as a perfectly placed left hook to the body in the second round left Brad Foster in no shape to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Liddard improved his record to 9-0 after a dominant performance over George Davey, York’s Davey hit the canvas in both the 2nd and 5th round.

Terri Harper celebrates her win backstage with her friends and team mates. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

2020 Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai dispatched Sergio Oliva with relative ease; by the third round the contest was all over.

The win for Yafai sets up a fight with Sheffield-based former World Champion Sunny Edwards in Birmingham on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards-managed Giorgio Visioli moved to 5-0 as he secured a third round stoppage over Diego Lagos.

Josh Babb beat Kelvin Madjid, with referee Michael Alexander seeing Babb winning the fight by a round.

Mark Tibbs trained Jimmy Sains picked up a stoppage victory against Omir Rodriguez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Steel City-trained Brandon Scott and Ibraheem Sulaimaan won by technical decision in their respective fights as they were both unable to continue after cuts due to an accidental clash of heads with their opponents.

The first fight on the card saw Marco Simmonds get the nod on referee Alexander’s lone scorecard, 58-56 causing an upset victory over Cusworth’s previously unbeaten Connan Murray.

Meanwhile, in the amateur scene, Sheffield Boxing Centre’s Teagn Stott collected a gold medal in his first competition as a Great Britain boxer following a victory Petar Ljiesevic in Madrid in the Dacal World Cup.