How Doncaster Demons have started the new season

Doncaster Demons

The Castle Park ladies went down 19-5 to a strong Hull Ionians team on the opening weekend of the season in September with vice-captain Carrie Dean on the trysheet.

But they have responded this month with well-earned wins against Harrogate (33-12) and Wetherby (24-19).

Louise Beedham, Leanne Candler, Kath Naylor, Sian Fenwick and Natalie Carr scored the tries in a comfortable win over Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demons lie fifth in the Women's NC 2 North (East) standings.

They host top of the table Sandal on Sunday, November 7.

Demons were established in 2003. They train at Castle Park on Wednesdays at 7pm and new players are welcome.