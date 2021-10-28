How Doncaster Demons have started the new season
Doncaster Demons have got their league campaign up and running with back-to-back victories.
The Castle Park ladies went down 19-5 to a strong Hull Ionians team on the opening weekend of the season in September with vice-captain Carrie Dean on the trysheet.
But they have responded this month with well-earned wins against Harrogate (33-12) and Wetherby (24-19).
Louise Beedham, Leanne Candler, Kath Naylor, Sian Fenwick and Natalie Carr scored the tries in a comfortable win over Harrogate.
Demons lie fifth in the Women's NC 2 North (East) standings.
They host top of the table Sandal on Sunday, November 7.
Demons were established in 2003. They train at Castle Park on Wednesdays at 7pm and new players are welcome.
For more information about Doncaster Demons email [email protected]