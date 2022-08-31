How Doncaster are positioned going into final game of regular season
Doncaster RLFC could mathematically still finish in the top three of Betfred League One going into their last game of the regular season thanks to their 32-20 win at Hunslet.
For that to happen, however, they would have to run up a massive score against visiting London Skolars at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday and for North Wales Crusaders, who dropped to third last weekend, to lose heavily at home to Swinton Lions, the team who replaced them on points difference.
Due to the fact that the Crusaders-Lions game will be played on Saturday night, the Dons, whose points difference currently stands at 76 less than the Welsh side, will know if there is any chance of them improving on fourth place and if so what they have to do going into the game against Skolars.
Going into last weekend’s game, the Dons boasted a two-point advantage and a superior points difference to fifth-placed Rochdale. But Hornets’ 102-4 win over West Wales Raiders has seen the latter situation change dramatically.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers boss provides transfer update as ex-Norwich City loanee Josh Martin nears Barnsley move
-
2
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Papa Johns Trophy stalemate against Newcastle United
-
3
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Newcastle United under-21s
-
4
Jon Taylor back in contention for Doncaster Rovers after making long-awaited return from injury
-
5
Postman Andy Butler out to deliver success with Doncaster Rovers Belles
Consequently, were the Dons to lose and Hornets win on Sunday, the two teams would exchange places and the Lancashire side would have home advantage in the first round of the play-offs next weekend.
But with the Dons having beaten eighth-placed Skolars in the capital earlier in the season, and Hornets entertaining newly-crowned champions Keighley Cougars, who will want to maintain their 100 per cent league record as they head for the Championship, that scenario looks unlikely.