How Doncaster are positioned going into final game of regular season

For that to happen, however, they would have to run up a massive score against visiting London Skolars at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday and for North Wales Crusaders, who dropped to third last weekend, to lose heavily at home to Swinton Lions, the team who replaced them on points difference.

Due to the fact that the Crusaders-Lions game will be played on Saturday night, the Dons, whose points difference currently stands at 76 less than the Welsh side, will know if there is any chance of them improving on fourth place and if so what they have to do going into the game against Skolars.

Going into last weekend’s game, the Dons boasted a two-point advantage and a superior points difference to fifth-placed Rochdale. But Hornets’ 102-4 win over West Wales Raiders has seen the latter situation change dramatically.

The Dons face London Skolars on Sunday.

Consequently, were the Dons to lose and Hornets win on Sunday, the two teams would exchange places and the Lancashire side would have home advantage in the first round of the play-offs next weekend.