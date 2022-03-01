Hospital drama for Doncaster Knights' two-try hero against Ealing Trailfinders

Two-try hero Maliq Holden almost missed Doncaster Knights’ memorable win over Ealing Trailfinders – after choking on some steak!

By Guy Williams
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:39 pm
Maliq Holden. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Holden went over twice in Knights’ 25-17 victory at Vallis Way on Saturday.

But the 26-year-old but had his own drama to contend with off the pitch just days before the top of the table clash.

“I’m so proud to be part of this team, but on Monday I didn’t think I’d be playing in the biggest game of my life,” he said.

"Some steak got stuck in my throat and I was struggling to breathe and went to hospital. It was awful but after a couple of hours we got it out.”

“Some think we are not the best team in the league, but I’m sure Doncaster have the biggest heart. This was a massive performance.”

