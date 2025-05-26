Horne hails 'reliable' Smeaton following Dons' win over London Broncos

Sam Smeaton scores on his 100th appearance for the Dons. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Doncaster RLFC recorded their first back-to-back wins of the season when beating lowly London Broncos 30-12 in their Betfred Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium – much to the delight of head coach Richard Horne.

But he conceded that his charges didn’t build on the stunning win at Halifax last time out as he had hoped.

“I thought we looked a little bit flat early on compared to what we did against Halifax,” he told the Free Press.

“But I thought their line speed was really aggressive and their ruck tempo was good and that prevented us from getting on the front foot.

“Although they are currently second bottom, it didn’t surprise me how well they played because they’ve been in some close games in quite a few of their defeats so we knew that if we didn’t turn up, and didn’t execute, then we’d struggle to get a result today.

“Our discipline had let us down at times in the first half and that contributed to us going in 8-6 down and that’s something we spoke about at half-time.

“I thought we upped the tempo of our rucks in the second half and once we got that first try to regain the lead at 12-8 we saw a lift in intensity.

“Our spine started running with the ball more and we scored some great tries which were good to see and I’m sure the fans, who were great again today, enjoyed them.”

The first of the Dons’ three tries in the final quarter came from veteran second-rower Sam Smeaton in his 100th game for the club.

“Smeats has been outstanding for us during his time at the club.” said Horne. “He’s one of those players who you can rely upon. He’s one of those players who doesn’t make many errors in a game and he always seems to find his way to the try line. He’s been great since he’s come back into the team.

“Craig Hall at the back is doing a great job for us. He helped create two late tries and he knows how to find his way around a rugby pitch. He’s a smart player and we’ve just got to manage him well like a few of the other boys and if we do that we’ll get a great year out of him."

Another man to catch Horne’s eye in, what he felt was a good all-round team performance, was young Hull FC dual-reg prop Will Gardiner.

“I thought he was outstanding in what was only his second game for us and he and rode contact really well,” he said.