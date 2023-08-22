Fourth-placed Oldham entertain fifth-placed Workington Town in a rearranged game at Boundary Park, three points behind the Dons but with a game in hand prior to entertaining Midlands Hurricanes at the weekend.

Were Oldham to win both games, and the Dons to lose out to Dewsbury - who will be keen to send departing head coach Liam Finn off on a winning note - then they not Richard Horne’s men would have home advantage when the two sides meet in the first round of the promotion play-offs.

The winners of that game would travel to face Hunslet, who are also set to lose their head coach at the end of the season, with the winners going through to the final.

Watson Boas scores against Cornwall. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Former Hull FC and Castleford Super League star Mahe Fonua, who made his debut in the win over Cornwall at the weekend, and prop Albert Vete are both expected to face the Rams though neither will be at the club next season.

“Albert is contracted is Castleford for next season and Mahe is going back to play in Australia,” said CEO Carl Hall, who added that his former team-mate Bureta Faraimo, yet to turn out for the Dons, would also be leaving at the end of the campaign.

The Dons could end the regular season holding down the top position in the Betfred League One tries, goals and points listings.