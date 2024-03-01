News you can trust since 1925
Hockey youngsters meet Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek

It was a day to remember for a number of Doncaster school girls recently.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT
Young hockey players from Hill House School met former England star and Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek.

Not only did they get to watch one of their teachers play a top level hockey game, they also got the chance to meet a bona fide legend of the sport – and get up close and personal with an Olympic gold medal!

The under-12s, under-13s and under-14s sides of Hill House School had the unique opportunity to witness one of their teachers, Mrs Jane Donnelly, in action as she played for Bowdon against East Grinstead in the Women's Premier League.

The youngsters got involved too, acting as ball girls for the fixture and helping ensure the smooth flow of the game.

After the match, the lucky youngsters got the chance to hold the Olympic gold medal belonging to Sam Quek, the former England Hockey player and former star of BBC One's sports panel show ‘A Question of Sport’, which she won with England in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Katie Vickers, director of sport at Hill House School, said: "Watching Mrs Donnelly play at such a high level and having the chance to be directly involved in the match as ball girls was a rare and enriching experience.

"The opportunity to meet an elite athlete like Sam Quek and hold an Olympic gold medal adds a layer of inspiration that will undoubtedly fuel their passion for hockey."

