Hockey: Hill House School crowned north east champions

Hill House School’s under-18s girls hockey team have been crowned north east champions.

The Doncaster school will now represent Yorkshire at the national finals in London after holding their nerve to beat Yarm School 4-3 on penalties in the final.

Captain Charlotte Westmoreland-Smith kept the champions of Durham Northumbria at bay during the closing stages of a 0-0 draw before making the all-important save in the shoot-out.

Trixie Morrison-Parry and Emily Bloomer scored in a 2-1 win against Barnard Castle School in the semi-finals, while Darcey Caulton made a vital goal-line clearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of hockey James Ross said: “The girls were great and this shows how strong the hockey programme is at Hill House.