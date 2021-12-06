Hockey: Hill House School crowned north east champions
Hill House School’s hockey girls were crowned north east champions after a dramatic penalty shoot-out success.
The Doncaster school will now represent Yorkshire at the national finals in London after holding their nerve to beat Yarm School 4-3 on penalties in the final.
Captain Charlotte Westmoreland-Smith kept the champions of Durham Northumbria at bay during the closing stages of a 0-0 draw before making the all-important save in the shoot-out.
Trixie Morrison-Parry and Emily Bloomer scored in a 2-1 win against Barnard Castle School in the semi-finals, while Darcey Caulton made a vital goal-line clearance.
Director of hockey James Ross said: “The girls were great and this shows how strong the hockey programme is at Hill House.
“We have lots of hard work ahead and the excitement of another visit to the national finals!”