Hill House under-14s girls emerged victorious in the Rosslyn Park HSBC National Schools 7s competition - the world's largest school rugby tournament.

They beat the 2022 finalists, Somerset-based Kings of Wessex Academy, 15-5 in this year’s final to bring silverware back to South Yorkshire.

Director of sport at Hill House, Katie Vickers, who introduced girls’ rugby to the Auckley-based school five years ago, said: “We are so proud of these girls and their coaches, who have worked very hard over the last five years to bring us to this point.

Hill House under-14s girls celebrate winning the Rosslyn Park HSBC National Schools 7s competition.

"We have been building girls’ rugby with the aim of being competitive at national level but thought it would take another two years to get to anywhere near this success.

"A huge congratulations to coach Jacob Robinson and his rugby colleagues for sharing the vision to make this happen.”

Isabel De Roeck Davies and Annie Green, who co-captained the team along with Megan Usher, scored for Hill House in the final which was live streamed around the world.

The girls had earlier topped their group after scoring a whopping 153 points and conceding just two tries.

They defeated Cardiff-based Gyfun Plasmwr School 36-5 in the semi-final on their way to securing more sporting success for Hill House.

Headmaster David Holland reflected on an unprecedented year of sport for Hill House, which was founded as a preparatory school for boys in 1912 before becoming fully co-educational in the 1980s.

He said: “In the last 12 months we have seen boys win the Yorkshire Cup and National Bowl for Rugby, and the First XI girls compete again in the national hockey finals.

"Now we celebrate the innovation and hard work of the school and pupils by securing our first national girls’ title.”

In May Hill House’s under-16s boys side beat Ampleforth College 32-0 in the Yorkshire Cup final.

The school’s under-15s boys also won the prestigious Natwest Bowl, a national competition, in March 2022.

