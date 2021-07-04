Here's your chance to play in popular DB4C charity cricket match

DB4C Cricket Task Team and sponsors. Left to right: Ryan Davis, Steve Teasedale, Cameron McLellan (MD Polypipe), Martin Wilmott, Tim Shaw (Chairman - DB4C), Andrew Best (HSR Law) and Nigel Tomlinson.

The Doncaster Business Community Vase will take place at Tickhill Cricket Club on Sunday, September 5.

Training and netting practice sessions will start on July 19 and registrations from both male and female players are welcome.

The event, organised by Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C), had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record breaking £5,500 was raised for local charities Create A Dream and The Hygiene Bank in 2019.

This year’s match between the Commercial Legends and Business All-stars will raise funds for Firefly Cancer Awareness & Support and Tickhill CC’s youth cricket development programme.

There will be a VIP spectator area and awards for Man of the Match and Champagne Moment.

The two teams will again be sponsored by HSR Law and Polypipe Limited.

DB4C director Martin Wilmott said: “DB4C is now entering its fifth year of operations as a registered charitable trust with an ever-growing number of events and supporters.

"DB4C has achieved so much since its inception, proving that the town’s businesses through their participation in our sporting events care deeply about the community and its well-being.”

To register your place email [email protected] or call 01302 965 555.