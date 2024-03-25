​Harper defeated but Flint stars on Sheffield Arena bill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After three tough rounds, Harper’s trainer Stefy Bull pulled her from the fight before the fifth.

“Sometimes you just get beat by the better person,” said Harper.

“A big thank you to all my team and Stefy for having my health as priority.”

James Flint poses for a photo with the title belt. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Ryan said: “I know Terri Harper and I knew I had to take it to her early.

"I had to be more smart in my work, but I knew I had to take it to her and stick to the gameplan.”

But there was an impressive win for Doncaster’s Jimmy Joe Flint, the Central Area light-welterweight champion, who beat Manchester’s Campbell Hatton – the son of Ricky Hatton.