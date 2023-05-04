Half-back Connor Robinson hopes high-flying Doncaster RLFC can kick on

The pair will both need to be at their best over the next two games if the Dons are to extend their 100 per cent record.

Third-placed Workington Town check in at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday prior to the trip to face unbeaten leaders Dewsbury Rams.

Pacy stand-off Johnston dominated their half-back partnership last season when it came to attacking plays, both creating and scoring numerous tries.

Connor Robinson

He deservedly swept the board at the club’s awards night, but Robinson has upped his game in that respect this season.

"I set myself some goals at the end of last season – one of which was to lose a bit of weight before I reported back for pre-season training,” he said. “I thought that would give me more of an attacking edge and that has proved to be the case.

“Tactical kicking has always been a big part of my game, but I wanted to try and run with the ball more this season and I’ve done that so I’m happy with how it is going so far.

“If two of us run with the ball it not only balances out our attack it also makes it harder for teams to preview us. Whereas last season they were probably able to target Johnno more so it is taking some of the pressure and workload off him.”

If head coach Richard Horne has wanted Robinson to do more with the ball at times since his arrival from York, he can have few complaints with his goal-kicking.

Perhaps surprisingly for a player who boasts one of the best records outside the top flight, Robinson rarely practices his art during the week.

He has, however, the right temperament to be a successful goal-kicker

“It doesn’t affect my confidence if I miss a kick,” he said. “I just go through my routine and go again.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game, Robinson said: “We beat Workington 24-20 in the Challenge Cup earlier in the season, in a game which could have gone either way, but I think we can play better than we did that day.