Gulf in class evident as Doncaster Knights thrashed by Northampton Saints

The Knights were competitive in the first half and at times in the second, but, overall, failed to take the few attacking opportunities they created in the Northampton 22.

As the Saints, who fielded their first choice Premiership team, ruthlessly exploited possession, Doncaster conceded four first half tries and then another eight in the second.

Excellent tries by full back Harry Davey on 17 minutes and then by winger George Simpson on 64 showed what Doncaster were capable of.

Action from Doncaster Knights' defeat to Northampton. Photo: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

But after going behind 28-7 at half time when they were still competitive, following the interval, the floodgates opened with Northampton scoring more than 50 points.

This was Doncaster’s second defeat by a Premiership club in the competition in which they won two games out of five.