Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves pulled off a shock as she claimed a 5-1 win over world No44 Ricardo Pietreczko at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greaves will qualify for the last 16 at the tournament in Wolverhampton if she beats Australian number one Damon Heta on Tuesday.

Greaves, from Sprotbrough, took a 3-0 lead against Pietreczko after being narrowly beaten 5-4 by last year’s runner-up Nathan Aspinall in her first match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the win, the 19-year-old said: “What a feeling, I played really well.

Beau Greaves in action at the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 16, 2022 in London, England (photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images).

"I can’t really explain it, it’s great to finally get close and get over the line. I’m as happy as owt.”

Nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', former Doncaster College pupil Greaves is currently the world’s highest-ranked female darts player, according to the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation), which runs several competitions including the Grand Slam.

Greaves insisted she was “not bothered” about progressing further in the tournament, which has a reported £650,000 prize pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m not bothered, I’m a young girl dipping my toes into this sort of stuff.

"If I win, I win. It’s just nice to get up on stage and feel comfortable and relaxed.

"I look forward to that game on Tuesday and will see what happens.”

Greaves made her PDC World Championship debut last year on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.