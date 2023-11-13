Grand Slam of Darts: Doncaster’s Beau Greaves pulls off shock against Ricardo Pietreczko
Greaves will qualify for the last 16 at the tournament in Wolverhampton if she beats Australian number one Damon Heta on Tuesday.
Greaves, from Sprotbrough, took a 3-0 lead against Pietreczko after being narrowly beaten 5-4 by last year’s runner-up Nathan Aspinall in her first match.
On the win, the 19-year-old said: “What a feeling, I played really well.
"I can’t really explain it, it’s great to finally get close and get over the line. I’m as happy as owt.”
Nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', former Doncaster College pupil Greaves is currently the world’s highest-ranked female darts player, according to the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation), which runs several competitions including the Grand Slam.
Greaves insisted she was “not bothered” about progressing further in the tournament, which has a reported £650,000 prize pot.
She said: “I’m not bothered, I’m a young girl dipping my toes into this sort of stuff.
"If I win, I win. It’s just nice to get up on stage and feel comfortable and relaxed.
"I look forward to that game on Tuesday and will see what happens.”
Greaves made her PDC World Championship debut last year on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.
She won 15 rankings titles on the World Darts Federation (WDF) tour in 2022, as well as a record eight consecutive tournaments on the PDC Women's Series.