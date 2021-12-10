Graham Briggs celebrates victory at Cyclo-Cross World Masters

Graham Briggs. Picture: Chris Etchells

The 38-year-old, from Rossington, covered seven laps of a tough but fast course at Trinity Park in Ipswich in 52:22, 30 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Phillip Pearce, while Bas de Bruin took third.

“It’s nice to finish the season with this win,” he said.

“Cyclo-cross and MTB was how I began racing, so it’s nice to get back to this.

“I didn’t have any issues, I felt really confident. The course was really quick and I had a lot of grip. I’ve ridden here before in the 2018 National Trophy so I knew it would be quick. We had rain this morning but the wind had picked up and dried the course out so it was okay.

“It’s great to be back on the podium.”